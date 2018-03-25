Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Returns to lineup in style

Kuznetsov scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Kuznetsov returned to the lineup Saturday after missing three games due to an undisclosed upper-body injury. He brought some life back to an offense that was held to one goal in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

