Kuznetsov (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Kuznetsov will miss a second straight game. Head coach Peter Laviolette deemed him day-to-day. The 28-year-old will look to return for Wednesday's road clash against the Bruins. For the time being, Lars Eller likely will center the first line in Kuznetsov's place.