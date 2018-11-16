Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ruled out Friday

Kuznetsov (upper body) will not play against host Colorado on Friday.

The Capitals will have a different look against the Avs as both Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie will both miss the contest with their respective upper-body injuries. This must be an odd feeling for Kuznetsov considering he's only missed five contests since turning into a full-time player with the Capitals ahead of the 2014-15 season. His next chance to draw into a game will arrive Monday for a road contest against the Habs.