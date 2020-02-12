Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ruled out Thursday

Kuznetsov (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, but will join the club on its three-game road trip, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuznetsov was rolling with three goals in his last five games prior to getting hurt. The center needs just one more goal to reach the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall. With the Russian unavailable, Lars Eller figures to jump into a top-six role versus the Avs.