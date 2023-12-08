Kuznetsov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Dallas.

Kuznetsov was a healthy scratch in Washington's last game versus Arizona after tallying just one point in his prior six games. The veteran winger made an impact in his return Thursday, finishing a breakaway in the second period to put the Caps ahead 3-1. Kuznetsov now has five goals and 10 points through 20 games this season after posting 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists) last year.