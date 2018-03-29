Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores OT winner Wednesday

Kuznetsov scored the game-winner 38 seconds into overtime in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

He also added an assist on Lars Eller's game-tying goal late in the third period. Kusnetsov has been unstoppable lately, recording an amazing six straight multi-point performances despite getting shelved for three games in mid-March with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old has also now tied his career high with 77 points on the season, leaving him five more games to establish a new personal best.