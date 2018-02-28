Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores twice Tuesday
Kuznetsov scored on two of his six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
This was Kuznetsov's second phenomenal effort in the past three games, joining Saturday's four-point outing against Buffalo. While the Russian center's done a great job of beating up on weak competition recently, the road ahead looks much tougher, as each of Washington's next five opponents currently ranks among the league's 13 stingiest teams defensively.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Records four-point night•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Collects two points in loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Practicing fully Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...