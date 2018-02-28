Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores twice Tuesday

Kuznetsov scored on two of his six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

This was Kuznetsov's second phenomenal effort in the past three games, joining Saturday's four-point outing against Buffalo. While the Russian center's done a great job of beating up on weak competition recently, the road ahead looks much tougher, as each of Washington's next five opponents currently ranks among the league's 13 stingiest teams defensively.