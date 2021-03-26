Kuznetsov scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Kuznetsov broke a 2-2 tie soon after the halfway mark in the second period and did the same to a 3-3 tie in the third. New Jersey had no answer to his latter goal, which stood up as the game-winner. The Russian center came in with only three goals in 21 games played, but Kuznetsov has heated up recently, with at least one point in seven of his last eight games.