Kuznetsov is expected to draw into the Capitals' lineup Thursday versus Dallas after being a healthy scratch Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuznetsov has four goals and nine points in 19 games this season, which puts him on pace to decline from 55 points in 81 outings in 2022-23. He's also been quiet recently with just one point (a goal) over his last six appearances. Kuznetsov will attempt to break out of his slump Thursday while likely serving on the second line and second power-play unit. Sonny Milano might be a healthy scratch after dressing in Washington's previous 14 contests.