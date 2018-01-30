Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Set to return Wednesday
Kuznetsov (groin) told reporters he was good to go ahead of Wednesday's clash with Philadelphia, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Kuznetsov will certainly benefit from the All-Star break, as he avoids missing any game time due to his groin injury. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, but managed to rack up five helpers, 11 shots and seven hits during that stretch. The Russian has 16 points with the man advantage, while averaging 3:47 of ice time -- a role he should continue to thrive in alongside countryman Alex Ovechkin.
