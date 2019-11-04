Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Sets up game-winning goal
Kuznetsov posted a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
Kuznetsov picked up primary helpers on the first and third goals scored by Jakub Vrana on Sunday. Prior to the win over Calgary, Kuznetsov's last assist came back on Oct. 10, a stretch of five games which, for Kuznetsov, is an eternity. Through 13 games, the 27-year-old has 11 points, including five goals.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Returns after missing practice•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Expected to play•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two goals in comeback win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pair of assists in loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.