Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Sets up game-winning goal

Kuznetsov posted a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Kuznetsov picked up primary helpers on the first and third goals scored by Jakub Vrana on Sunday. Prior to the win over Calgary, Kuznetsov's last assist came back on Oct. 10, a stretch of five games which, for Kuznetsov, is an eternity. Through 13 games, the 27-year-old has 11 points, including five goals.