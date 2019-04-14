Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Sets up overtime winner
Kuznetsov picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series.
Kuznetsov's second helper was to Brooks Orpik, who secured the victory just 1:48 into overtime. Kuznetsov has three helpers in two games so far, but hasn't contributed in many other categories yet. He isn't known for playing physically, but usually his point production is enough to make up for it.
