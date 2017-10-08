Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Seven assists in two games

Kuznetsov set up four goals, all by Alexander Ovechkin, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

Ovechkin has been on a rampage, and Kuznetsov has been his set-up man. After a down year in 2016-17 with just 59 points, Kuznetsov is on a tear with seven helpers in just two games. He's back and in a big way.