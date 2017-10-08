Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Seven assists in two games
Kuznetsov set up four goals, all by Alexander Ovechkin, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.
Ovechkin has been on a rampage, and Kuznetsov has been his set-up man. After a down year in 2016-17 with just 59 points, Kuznetsov is on a tear with seven helpers in just two games. He's back and in a big way.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes out three helpers in opener•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts three-point night Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Re-ups with Washington•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Offered KHL deal•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: On protected list•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pending RFA likely to be retained•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...