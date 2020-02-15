Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Slated to sit Saturday
Kuznetsov (upper body) isn't expected to play against the Coyotes on Saturday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kuznetsov skated during Saturday's morning skate, but he didn't take line rushes and will likely miss a second straight game. Lars Eller is expected to center the second line in Kuznetsov's place, and the latter will aim to return Monday versus the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Points hard to come by•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags helper to extend streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.