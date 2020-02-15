Play

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Slated to sit Saturday

Kuznetsov (upper body) isn't expected to play against the Coyotes on Saturday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuznetsov skated during Saturday's morning skate, but he didn't take line rushes and will likely miss a second straight game. Lars Eller is expected to center the second line in Kuznetsov's place, and the latter will aim to return Monday versus the Golden Knights.

More News
Our Latest Stories