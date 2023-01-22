Kuznetsov registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuznetsov has picked up four helpers over his last four games, and 10 assists in 11 outings since his last goal. The 30-year-old center helped out on a Marcus Johansson tally in the third period of Saturday's defeat. Kuznetsov is up to 40 points (six goals, 34 helpers), 114 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating through 48 appearances.