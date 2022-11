Kuznetsov notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Kuznetsov helped out on an Alex Ovechkin goal in the second period. While he's still looking for his first goal of the campaign, Kuznetsov has supplied six helpers. His assist Monday was his first power-play point of the year, and it ended a three-game point drought. The center has added 18 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in nine appearances.