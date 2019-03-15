Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Snaps six-game goal slump

Kuznetsov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The goal snapped a six-game goal slump. Kuznetsov has 62 points, including 19 goals, in 65 games. Solid production, but his owners had hoped for more after his 83-point campaign last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories