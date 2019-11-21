Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Spoils King Henrik's shutout bid

Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal and had five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Kuznetsov was given a bit too much time and space in the right faceoff circle and was able to walk in and snap a shot past Henrik Lundqvist, getting the Capitals on the board at 7:24 of the third period. It was the 10th goal of the year for Kuznetsov and just his second with the man advantage. He's now hit the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, accumulating four goals and 13 points in that time.