Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Spotted at morning skate
Kuznetsov (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports. As a result, he could be available for the evening's road contest against the Canadiens.
Kuznetsov was in his usual spot on the top line with Alexander Ovechkin and Tom Wilson in the a.m. session. Still, official confirmation from the team would be nice so that fantasy owners can be absolutely sure that the star pivot can be deployed without issue. Consider setting your daily lineups as late as possible because we might not get official word on him until pregame warmups -- that game gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: To miss third straight game Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Out Tuesday, but will travel to Detroit•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day-to-day with upper-body problem•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Departs with upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...