Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Spotted at morning skate

Kuznetsov (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports. As a result, he could be available for the evening's road contest against the Canadiens.

Kuznetsov was in his usual spot on the top line with Alexander Ovechkin and Tom Wilson in the a.m. session. Still, official confirmation from the team would be nice so that fantasy owners can be absolutely sure that the star pivot can be deployed without issue. Consider setting your daily lineups as late as possible because we might not get official word on him until pregame warmups -- that game gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET.