Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays scorching with three-point effort Thursday
Kuznetsov tallied two goals, an assist, two power-play points and three shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Kuznetsov has been dazzling in the latter weeks of the regular season with six goals and 11 points in his last seven outings. The 25-year-old center has established new career-high's in goals and points (27 goals, 82 points) and is one o the league's top playmakers heading into the postseason. Expect him to come off the board very early in all formats in 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
