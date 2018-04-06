Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays scorching with three-point effort Thursday

Kuznetsov tallied two goals, an assist, two power-play points and three shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Kuznetsov has been dazzling in the latter weeks of the regular season with six goals and 11 points in his last seven outings. The 25-year-old center has established new career-high's in goals and points (27 goals, 82 points) and is one o the league's top playmakers heading into the postseason. Expect him to come off the board very early in all formats in 2018-19 fantasy drafts.