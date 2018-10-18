Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays sizzling with helper Wednesday

Kuznetsov picked up an assist and five shots during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Rangers.

Kuznetsov has picked up right where he left off in the postseason with four goals and 10 points in the first six games. The 26-year-old Russian is a legitimate superstar and should be played accordingly.

