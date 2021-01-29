Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) remains in quarantine and is considered day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov would miss a fifth straight game if he is ruled out for Saturday's match against the Bruins, but that decision has yet to be made. Further word on the 28-year-old's status is expected prior to puck drop on Saturday.
