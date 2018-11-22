Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Still not practicing
Kuznetsov (upper body) did not join his teammates for practice Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov hasn't played since Nov. 14, but the Capitals have managed to fashion a three-game winning streak without his services. While the Russian's next chance to return will come Friday against the Red Wings, it certainly appears that he'll be out longer than that.
