Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Still not practicing
Kuznetsov (upper body) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
The absence is not a good sign for Kuznetsov's prospects of returning for a Monday night clash against the Canadiens but check back for further updates. The 26-year-old had six goals and 21 points in 18 games prior to sustaining the injury on Nov. 14.
