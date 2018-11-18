Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Still not practicing

Kuznetsov (upper body) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

The absence is not a good sign for Kuznetsov's prospects of returning for a Monday night clash against the Canadiens but check back for further updates. The 26-year-old had six goals and 21 points in 18 games prior to sustaining the injury on Nov. 14.

