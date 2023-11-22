Kuznetsov (illness) will not be in the lineup versus the Sabres on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuznetsov will be shelved for his second consecutive due to his illness. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old center had registered three points in his last three games to go with seven shots. In his stead, Connor McMichael will remain in a second-line center role in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit.