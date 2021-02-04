Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) has yet to be cleared to join his teammates for practice and won't be available for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Kuznetsov will need to get back on the ice for practice before rejoining the lineup, so until that happens, he can be considered out indefinitely. The 28-year-old pivot has been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
