Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Suffered shoulder injury in playoffs
Kuznetsov indicated that it was his shoulder that was injured in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals and will not require surgery, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kuznetsov received a heavy hit from Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb and did not return for the remainder of that game. The 26-year-old center was no worse for wear from the incident, however, returning for Game 3 and leading the league in playoff scoring with 32 points in 24 games -- including points in 14 of his last 15 games. The talented Russian has emerged as a superstar in the NHL and is likely to be an early selection in all formats following a career-high 27 goals and 83 points in the 2017-18 regular season.
