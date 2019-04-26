Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Suiting up for Team Russia

Kuznetsov will be joining Team Russia at the 2019 IIHF World Championships

Kuznetsov wasn't the dominant force in the postseason that he was a year ago, but the Russians are certainly grateful he will be available to play in this year's World Championship. The 26-year-old posted a goal and six points in seven playoff games.

