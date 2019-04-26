Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Suiting up for Team Russia
Kuznetsov will be joining Team Russia at the 2019 IIHF World Championships
Kuznetsov wasn't the dominant force in the postseason that he was a year ago, but the Russians are certainly grateful he will be available to play in this year's World Championship. The 26-year-old posted a goal and six points in seven playoff games.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finally lights lamp in Game 7•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Helps out on power play•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Power-play helper•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Registers two points•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Fuels offense in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...