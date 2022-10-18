The NHL suspended Kuznetsov for one game for high-sticking Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs.

The incident occurred during Washington's 6-4 win against the Canucks on Monday. The NHL felt this incident was suspension worthy because of the high location of contact and the purposeful nature of Kuznetsov's stick swing towards Burroughs. Kuznetsov had also previously been fined by the NHL, so he has a minor history of supplemental discipline. Kuznetsov will miss Thursday's game against Ottawa, but he's eligible to return for Saturday's contest versus Los Angeles.