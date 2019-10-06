Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Suspension over

Kuznetsov is available for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas having served his three-game ban for inappropriate conduct.

Kuznetsov figures to immediately slot into a top-six role now that he has served his suspension. The center will likely see action with the No. 1 power-play unit as well, giving him high-end fantasy value. In 76 games last year, the 27-year-old racked up 21 goals and 51 helpers and should be capable off topping the 70-point mark for a third straight season.