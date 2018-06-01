Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Takes part in optional skate Friday

Kuznetsov (upper body) was on the ice for the optional skate Friday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

That Kuznetsov is on the ice is definitely a good sign, but the absence of a structured practice makes it difficult to glean whether he will be ready to go for Saturday's Game 3. Expect further updates from the coaching staff in the interim.

