Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tallies assist in loss

Kuznetsov had a helper in Monday's Game 1 loss to Vegas.

The current 2017-18 leader in playoff points increased his total to 25 (11 goals, 14 assists) on Monday. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the assist in Game 1 extended his point streak to 11 games. Linemate Alex Ovechkin is actually second in playoff scoring (23 points), so Washington's success largely depends on the first line's continued production, which has largely carried them through the playoffs so far.