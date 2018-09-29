Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tallies two assists Friday

Kuznetsov recorded a pair of assists, a power-play point, four shots and two hits during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Kuznetsov looked right at home between Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on what is expected to be the top line for the Capitals again in 2018-19. The 26-year-old Russian dazzled during the postseason with a league-high 32 points in 24 games and should be one of the first centers off the board in all fantasy formats.