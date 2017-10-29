Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tallies two more goals Saturday
Kuznetsov scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 victory against the Oilers on Friday.
The Russian center broke through with his first goal of the season Thursday, and now he's rolling with two more Saturday. The goal scoring may just be coming, but Kuznetsov is still off to an excellent start with 12 assists in the team's first 11 games. He's on pace for his first 80-point season, which would make Kuznetsov a candidate to finish as a top 5 scorer in 2017-18.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finally lights lamp Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Up to 11 helpers through eight games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Seven assists in two games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes out three helpers in opener•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts three-point night Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Re-ups with Washington•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...