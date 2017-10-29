Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tallies two more goals Saturday

Kuznetsov scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 victory against the Oilers on Friday.

The Russian center broke through with his first goal of the season Thursday, and now he's rolling with two more Saturday. The goal scoring may just be coming, but Kuznetsov is still off to an excellent start with 12 assists in the team's first 11 games. He's on pace for his first 80-point season, which would make Kuznetsov a candidate to finish as a top 5 scorer in 2017-18.