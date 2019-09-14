Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Three-game ban

Kuznetsov has officially been suspended three games by the NHL for inappropriate conduct, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov has informed the league he won't appeal his suspension after testing positive for cocaine in an IIHF drug test. The 27-year-old pivot will be allowed to play in preseason contests, but he won't be able to make his regular-season debut until Oct. 8 versus the Stars. Kuznetsov posted 72 points -- 23 on the power play -- in 76 games last year.