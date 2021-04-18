Kuznetsov scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The 28-year-old had only one point, an assist, in his prior six games, but Kuznetsov was right at the heart of the Caps' offense in this one. On the season, he has eight goals and 24 points through 35 games.
