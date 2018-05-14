Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Three-point performance in Game 2 win
Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.
The big night extends his scoring streak to five games, and Kuznetsov now has a dominant eight goals and 19 points in 14 postseason games. The Capitals will head back home Tuesday with a 2-0 stranglehold on the series, and there's little reason to think Tampa will be able to find a way to slow down Kuznetsov and Washington's top line over the next 48 hours.
