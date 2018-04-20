Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Three-point performance in Game 4 win

Kuznetsov scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

The Caps' top line did most of the damage in this one, with Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson combining for three goals and seven points. The 25-year-old was held off the scoresheet in each of the two prior contests, but he still has three goals and five points in the series heading into Game 5 on Saturday back in Washington.