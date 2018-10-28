Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tied for sixth in NHL scoring
Kuznetsov put up two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over Calgary on Saturday.
And with that, he has 15 points in 10 games to lead the Caps thus far. Kuznetsov is coming off his best season of his career (83 points in 79 games) and is sitting in a tie for sixth in the NHL in scoring. You know what to do.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Four-game point streak•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes pair of assists Friday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays sizzling with helper Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: In elite echelon of NHL•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots four points in win over Vegas•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp twice in opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.