Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tied for sixth in NHL scoring

Kuznetsov put up two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over Calgary on Saturday.

And with that, he has 15 points in 10 games to lead the Caps thus far. Kuznetsov is coming off his best season of his career (83 points in 79 games) and is sitting in a tie for sixth in the NHL in scoring. You know what to do.

