Kuznetsov (not injury related) will travel with the team for Wednesday's Game 3 in Boston, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kuznetsov has been skating with the team since Sunday, so there's a chance he'll be ready to play in Game 3 after missing the first two matches of the series due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The 28-year-old pivot picked up 29 points through 41 contests during the regular season.
