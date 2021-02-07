Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared for workouts, but won't be available for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Sunday marked the first time since Kuznetsov was placed in the COVID-19 protocol Jan. 21 that he's been cleared to work out, so the Russian appears nearing a return. Kuznetsov will need to be added back to the roster from injured reserve, but there's an outside chance he can return to game action this upcoming week. With Kuznetsov sidelined again, Nic Dowd and Lars Eller (upper body) will move up the depth chart at center.