Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two goals in comeback win

Kuznetsov scored twice on seven shots and added a pair of hits in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.

Kuznetsov opened the scoring early in the first period, but then Canucks scored five times before the Russian center's buzzer-beater in the second. Kuznetsov is up to five goals and nine points through 10 games, while adding 26 shots on goal.

