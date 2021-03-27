Kuznetsov picked up two assists in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
He set up Alex Ovechkin twice on the night to open and close the scoring for the Caps. Kuznetsov has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games, and on the season the 28-year-old has five goals and 17 points through 23 contests.
