Kuznetsov notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

The two helpers Saturday matches his entire point total from the 10 games prior. Kuznetsov has had a rough season so far with six goals and 17 points in 43 contests, but he's still seeing power-play time and could work his way back into a top-six role at even strength if he shows more consistency after the All-Star break.