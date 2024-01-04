Kuznetsov picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Both points came in the second period as the Capitals rallied from an early 3-1 deficit, but the game was all Devils after that. Kuznetsov snapped a 10-game point drought with the performance, and on the season the 31-year-old has stumbled to a disappointing six goals and 13 points through 32 contests.