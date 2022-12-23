Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

The goal wasn't pretty, but they all count. Kuznetsov's centering pass deflected in off Ottawa defender Jake Sanderson's stick on the power play in the first period. It was just his fifth of the season. His shooting percentage is just 4.7 percent this season, well below his career mark of 11.3, so we expect Kuznetsov to start putting more pucks in the net soon. He has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 34 games.