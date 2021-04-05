Kuznetsov scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

His third-period tally seemed to be an insurance goal that made the score 5-2, but it proved to be crucial as New Jersey staged a late rally. Kuznetsov hadn't found the scoresheet in three games coming into Sunday, and on the season the 28-year-old has seven goals and 20 points through 28 contests.