Kuznetsov is still on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and won't be available for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov have both been removed from the NHL's protocols list ahead of Saturday's contest, but Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) have yet to be cleared. Another update on the 28-year-old pivot should surface prior to Monday's rematch with Boston.