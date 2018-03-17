Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Unavailable Sunday
Kuznetsov (upper body) will not play in Sunday's game against the Flyers and is considered day-to-day.
Kuznetsov departed Friday's game against the Islanders after recording just 14 minutes of ice time, though that didn't prevent him from racking up two power-play assists. His absence is a big blow for the Capitals, but -- fortunately -- he appears to have avoided a significant injury. The star pivot's next opportunity to play comes Tuesday when the team returns home to host the Stars. Either Chandler Stephenson or Brett Connolly will likely draw into Sunday's affair in his place, but neither presents much upside from a fantasy standpoint.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day-to-day with upper-body problem•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Departs with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags three apples Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Records two points against Jets•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Racks up three points in Stadium Series•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...