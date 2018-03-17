Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Unavailable Sunday

Kuznetsov (upper body) will not play in Sunday's game against the Flyers and is considered day-to-day.

Kuznetsov departed Friday's game against the Islanders after recording just 14 minutes of ice time, though that didn't prevent him from racking up two power-play assists. His absence is a big blow for the Capitals, but -- fortunately -- he appears to have avoided a significant injury. The star pivot's next opportunity to play comes Tuesday when the team returns home to host the Stars. Either Chandler Stephenson or Brett Connolly will likely draw into Sunday's affair in his place, but neither presents much upside from a fantasy standpoint.