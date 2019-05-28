Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under scrutiny from team
Kuznetsov is being investigated by team officials for a social media video, which appears to show lines of a white powder in front of him, the Associated Press reports.
Team officials have confirmed that Kuznetsov is the person depicted in the video, but told reporters they are still in the process of gathering facts and will have no further comment. While the center may not face legal action as a result of the video, the league could issue a suspension for the start of the 2019-20 campaign depending on the outcome of its investigation.
